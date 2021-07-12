Queenie Jenkins is not your “black Bridget Jones.”

Since its publication, Queenie, the 2019 debut novel from Vintage senior marketing executive Candice Carty-Williams, has been repeatedly compared to Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary. Kirkus’s starred review called it “A black Bridget Jones, perfectly of the moment.” Entertainment Weekly echoed the praise and noted the similarities between Queenie Jenkins and Fielding’s endearing heroine: “It’s not hard to understand why Candice Carty-Williams’s Queenie has already earned breathless comparisons to Bridget Jones’s Diary: Both books feature endearingly messy heroines who careen from one bad decision to another and confide in the reader with the familiarity of a best friend—just swap journal entries for WhatsApp group chats.” Queenie, an Anglo-Jamaican newspaper journalist, certainly could commiserate with Bridget over messy situationships and unapologetic fuck boys while puffing on a vape pen. When her long-term white boyfriend Tom asks for a “break” (aka a drawn-out breakup), Queenie spirals. She leaves evidence of self-destruction wherever she goes.