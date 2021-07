Right now, the electric vehicle (EV) industry is riding high on record delivery numbers and positive investor sentiment. True, the industry has suffered in the past few months due to the chip shortage, but it looks like the crunch is nearly over and EV manufacturers are ready to boom. After the IPO in August 2020, EV manufacturer Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) has been firing on all cylinders. In less than a year since its debut on the stock market, XPEV stock is up over 75%.