Kenworth adds Hendrickson HAULMAAX EX suspension for Class 8 models

 18 days ago

Kenworth now offers the Hendrickson HAULMAAX® EX as an option for the Kenworth T880, W990, T680 and T480 models. The Hendrickson next generation heavy duty lightweight rubber suspension is designed for vocational applications such as dump, concrete mixer, refuse, logging, crane/boom, platform, and fire/rescue. The new suspension replaces the Hendrickson HAULMAAX family of 40,000- and 46,000-pound capacity suspensions and also adds a new 52,000-pound capacity.

