Kenworth adds Hendrickson HAULMAAX EX suspension for Class 8 models

The two-dimensional (2d) Ising model is the statistical physics textbook example for phase transitions and their kinetics. Quenched through the Curie point with Glauber rates, the late-time description of the ferromagnetic domain coarsening finds its place at the scalar sector of the Allen-Cahn (Model A) class. Resisting exact results sought since Lifshitz's account in 1962, the central quantities in 2d Model A $-$ most scaling exponents and correlation functions $-$ remain known up to approximate theories whose disparate outcomes urge experimental confrontation. Here, we report a comprehensive study on the coarsening of 2d twisted nematic liquid crystals whose kinetics is induced by a super-fast electrical switching from a spatiotemporally chaotic state to a two-phase concurrent, equilibrium one. Tracking the dynamics via optical microscopy, we firstly show sharp evidence of well-established Model A aspects, such as the dynamic exponent $z=2$ and the dynamic scaling hypothesis, to then move forward and: $i)$ confirm the Bray-Humayun theory for the Porod's regime of spatial correlators; $ii)$ show that their nontrivial decay beyond the Porod's regime is captured by Gaussian-based models; $iii)$ corroborate the aging hypothesis for Model A, which includes the collapse of two-time correlators into a master curve that is $iv)$ best accounted for by a solution of the local scaling invariance theory: the same solution that fits the 2d nonconserved Ising model (2dIM) data along with the Fisher-Huse conjecture. We also $v)$ suggest the true value for the local persistence exponent, in disfavour of the exact value for the diffusion equation. Finally, we $vi)$ extract a universal fractal dimension for the morphology of persistence clusters. Due to its accuracy and possibilities, this experimental setup may work as a prototype to address universality issues in the realm of nonequilibrium systems.