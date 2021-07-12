Cancel
Norman, OK

NASCAR Norman native places 8th at Quaker State 400, moves up in overall cup ranking

By Jazz Wolfe, junior culture reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norman NASCAR driver placed eighth at a race in Atlanta on July 11. Christopher Bell, a 26-year-old driver born and raised in Norman, competed in the Quaker State 400 on Sunday for the Joe Gibbs racing team in a Craftsman Toyota Camry. After three stages, he finished in eighth place out of 37 racers and gained a total of 29 points for the Cup Series. He now sits at 15th place in the overall cup ranking.

