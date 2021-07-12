NASCAR Norman native places 8th at Quaker State 400, moves up in overall cup ranking
A Norman NASCAR driver placed eighth at a race in Atlanta on July 11. Christopher Bell, a 26-year-old driver born and raised in Norman, competed in the Quaker State 400 on Sunday for the Joe Gibbs racing team in a Craftsman Toyota Camry. After three stages, he finished in eighth place out of 37 racers and gained a total of 29 points for the Cup Series. He now sits at 15th place in the overall cup ranking.www.oudaily.com
