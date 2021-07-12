Cancel
Diablo 3 Season 24 Starts July 23, Inspired by Diablo 2 Resurrected

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 24 for Diablo 3 is going live on July 23 at 5p PDT and is set to bring balance changes and more. Here’s what you can expect. The theme of this season is Ethereal Memory inspired by the impending launch of Diablo 2 Resurrected in September 23 this year. If you missed it, check out our impressions of the technical alpha here. This season will include 21 weapons from Diablo 2 and will include rare items.

