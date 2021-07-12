Diablo 3 Season 24 Starts July 23, Inspired by Diablo 2 Resurrected

Two and a half years after launch, Apex Legends shows no signs of stopping. Hundreds of thousands of players are active at any given moment, it has a consistent spot in the top 10 viewed categories on Twitch, and every trailer does gangbusters on YouTube, including the most recent trailers for Season 10 set to drop next Tuesday. Respawn Entertainment has established a consistent three-month seasonal cycle that inevitably gets previously lapsed players considering jumping back in, or even some new players curious to try for the first time. By any metric you can think of, Respawn is doing a lot of things very right when it comes to Apex Legends.