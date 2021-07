Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones are more affordable than ever today at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally around $500 in recent weeks, each color option costs $455 (Best Buy has each color for this price, while Amazon’s selection is a little more spotty). It’s pricier than many competing noise-canceling headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, but these have unrivaled build quality and materials, as well as solid performance in just about every regard. This price drop makes its minor flaws a little more excusable, like that it requires a $35 cable if you want to listen to music with a wire, and that its carrying case isn’t so great.