Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Health Tech Startup Expanding to Indy

By Alex Brown, Assistant Managing Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - A New York-based health tech startup is expanding its footprint with an office in Indianapolis. K Health, which has developed a platform that gives users immediate access to health information and allows them to connect with a doctor, will Tuesday hold a hiring event to begin filling positions at the office, which will be located on the city's north side. Chief Operating Officer Scott Chesrown says the company is planning for growth at the Indy office, which could potentially house hundreds of employees.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
New York State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Startup#Tech#Health Information#K Health#Inside Indiana Business#Anthem Inc#Antm#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy