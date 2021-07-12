Health Tech Startup Expanding to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - A New York-based health tech startup is expanding its footprint with an office in Indianapolis. K Health, which has developed a platform that gives users immediate access to health information and allows them to connect with a doctor, will Tuesday hold a hiring event to begin filling positions at the office, which will be located on the city's north side. Chief Operating Officer Scott Chesrown says the company is planning for growth at the Indy office, which could potentially house hundreds of employees.