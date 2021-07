By now, everyone knows the score. Thanks to the seemingly never-ending glut of platitudes from friends and family, we’re all firmly aware that Ted Lasso is better than it has any right to be and is what we all need right now. It’s chicken soup for the soul, all wrapped up in an energetic, Midwestern ball with a penchant for pop culture references and pullovers. To put your fears to rest, the second season is still all those things – and more.