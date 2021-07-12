Magna earns six 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year awards, two straight years
For the second year in a row, Magna received six Supplier of the Year awards from General Motors, the most ever for a supplier in a single year according to the automaker. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The Magna technologies recognized by GM include driveline systems, body structures, closure assembly cells, active aerodynamics, mirrors and fascia.www.automotiveworld.com
