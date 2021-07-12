Magna earns six 2020 General Motors Supplier of the Year awards, two straight years

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4. We expect GM to beat the consensus estimates for revenues but fall slightly short on earnings. The company has reported better than expected earnings figures in each of the last four quarters while revenue was better than market estimates in two of the last four quarters. In the past year and a half, the company was affected due to various lockdowns across the world due to the pandemic. The Automotive sector is currently also affected by the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is affecting production across the world.