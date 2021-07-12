New functions and content for the My BMW App

Since it was launched in July 2020, the My BMW App has established itself in 46 countries on five continents as a universal interface enabling seamless communication between drivers, vehicles and their digital world. The My BMW App provides both a direct interface between the driver and their vehicle, and a communication channel with BMW dealers and the BMW brand. For example, the My BMW App allows information on the vehicle’s status to be accessed clearly and destination addresses to be sent from a smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system. Depending on the vehicle specification, remote functions such as locking and unlocking the doors, Remote Horn and Remote 3D can also be accessed. In addition, the My BMW App alerts the customer when a vehicle service is required and enables them to contact an authorised BMW Service workshop directly. The My BMW App has also been expanded to include the new Explore BMW area. Here the user regularly receives exclusive content from the world of BMW, e.g. on new products, innovations, design topics and events, as well as tips & tricks for everyday mobility. Specific functions for electrified vehicles have also been added.