Take a first look at Apple TV+ show 'Schmigadoon!' ahead of its July 16 debut

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has shared a new first look at the upcoming musical comedy Schmigadoon!. The six-part show will premiere on July 16. The show, which is a parody of musical movies of the past, features some big hitters from Broadway and TV and looks like it could be great fun — even for those who might not normally be fans of the musical genre.

www.imore.com

TV & VideosPopculture

'Schmigadoon!' Cast Details Why New Apple TV+ Series Is a Must-Watch (Exclusive)

Schmigadoon! is now streaming on Apple TV+ and pays tribute to some of the most iconic musicals in history. At the same time, the new series also makes fun of some of the things that make musicals very unique. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the cast of Schmigadoon!, who explained why the comedy musical series is a must-watch this summer.
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! is a joy to watch, but it's as blinkered as the musicals it so lovingly mimics

Your inclination towards Schmigadoon!, at least in its early going, will likely be determined by your reaction to its title: "If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to Brigadoon — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment," says Daniel D'Addario. "If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness." He adds: "There’s something miscalibrated about Schmigadoon! After having borrowed quite so heavily from traditional forms, the show only haltingly and gradually, and without much of the help that the neglected (Keegan-Michael) Key and (Cecily) Strong might have provided, arrives at something that can stand on its own. Much of the effort the show expends — to great and striking effect — seems to be working around its lack of a truly compelling core idea. The show is well worth watching in many particulars, but it may elicit more nods of appreciation for what it mimics well than standing ovations for how it transcends."
Los Angeles, CAiclarified.com

Apple Held Special Premiere Event for Season Two of Ted Lasso Ahead of Its Debut on Friday, July 23

Apple held a special premiere event ahead of the second season of 'Ted Lasso' at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. Attending the event were Apple executives including CEO Tim Cook, as well as, cast and creators of the award-winning series including Jason Sudeikis (who stars as Ted Lasso; and is also the series’ creator and executive producer), Hannah Waddingham (stars as Rebecca), Brendon Hunt (stars as Coach Beard; series executive producer), Juno Temple (stars as Keeley), Jeremy Swift (stars as Higgins), Brett Goldstein (stars as Roy Kent; series writer), Cristo Fernandez (stars as Dani Rojas), creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and more.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more this weekend

It really is sequels-we-didn’t-know-we-needed season in Hollywood right now. The likes of The Matrix 4, Indiana Jones 5 and The Meg 2 are all in the works, not to mention Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Legally Blonde 3 and many, many more – hell, even Enchanted is getting a follow-up movie. The point being, entirely original adventures come at a premium these days, and you won’t be surprised to learn that this week’s biggest streaming arrival does little to buck the trend.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ secures three Daytime Emmys for animated shows

Apple TV has secured more award wins, picking up accolades for its children's programming in the second wave of Daytime Emmy Awards presented on Saturday. Livestreamed on Saturday, the first half of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards centered on children's programming and animation. Some of the shows available on Apple TV+ were highlighted in the collection, which featured stiff competition from other rival streaming services and broadcasters.
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple looks to lease Hollywood production campus for filming shows and movies

Apple has informed real-estate developers that the company wants to lease a large production campus in the Hollywood area for its growing entertainment operations, The Wall Street Journal reports Tuesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”. Erich Schwartzel for The Wall Street Journal:. Apple told development executives it is looking...
TV & Videosimore.com

Time for a corn puddin' singalong with Apple TV+'s 'Schmigadoon'

It's all about corn puddin' and that's something I wasn't expecting today. A parody of iconic musicals, Schmigadoon! is a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love." The cast also includes Broadway and TV veterans including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Massive Ted Lasso Success, Apple TV+ Has Another Comedy Win With Cecily Strong's Schmigadoon!

When it comes to musicals, TV audiences used to be mostly limited to live renditions of big screen releases, with full-scale original productions being delivered to the masses only on the rarest occasions. Now, however, a slightly more vast array of tune-driven projects exists, with Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! the latest (and possibly greatest) in the recent line-up of small-screen musicals that also includes the now-defunct Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Central Park and others. And it cements another big comedy win for Apple TV+ just as Jason Sudeikis' mainstream success Ted Lasso is getting into Season 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

A First Glimpse of the New ‘Chucky’ TV Show!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The most terrorizing talking doll in movie history is now heading for the small screen. The long-running ‘Child Play’ franchise, which includes all of the films with the exception of the 2019 reboot attempt, is now set for its first series simply titled ‘Chucky.’
New York City, NYDecider

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ Are an Irrepressibly Optimistic Double Act

Right now the happiest place on earth might very well be Apple TV+. Tomorrow brings the return of the feel-good hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, a show lauded for its ability to bring kindness and levity to folks during the shitstorm that was 2020. But when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres, it won’t be alone. Last week, Apple TV+’s latest comedy gem, Schmigadoon!, premiered. Together, Ted Lasso and Schmigadoon! make the perfect programming double act. Both are hilarious, full of heart, and exactly the escape we all need right now.
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

First Episode of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Debuts on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso sees Jason Sudeikis reviving his "Ted Lasso" character that first debuted during the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage. In the ‌Apple TV+‌ show, Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

