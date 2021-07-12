Aid access to Tigray remains stalled, despite ceasefire

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Tunisia, the country whose uprising sparked the “Arab Spring” and has been hailed as the success story of that heady time, is in turmoil once again. On 25 July, after the eruption of protests across the country, President Kais Saied used the constitution’s emergency powers to suspend parliament and sack the prime minister in a move denounced by opponents and critics as a coup. Saied, who says the drastic measures are necessary to tackle corruption, a failing economy, and a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, has since fired more government officials. What happens next is anybody’s guess (we suggest you read this Q&A from Crisis Group for a helpful explanation of the factors at play), but tensions are running high and democracy is at stake. Many are likely wondering whether Saied can deliver on his promise to address the country’s dire economic situation – one prompting more and more Tunisians to take to the Mediterranean in search of better lives across the sea.