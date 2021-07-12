Cancel
Africa

Aid access to Tigray remains stalled, despite ceasefire

By Maria Gerth-Niculescu
The New Humanitarian
Aid agencies say they’re baffled at the contradiction between the Ethiopian government’s stated commitment to let relief into the Tigray region following its recent ceasefire, and the lack of progress on humanitarian access they’re seeing on the ground. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared a unilateral ceasefire last month after...

