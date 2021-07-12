Cancel
IDC: Mac shipments grew almost 10% in Q2 2021 but slowdown expected

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn IDC report says Apple saw Mac shipments increase 10% for the second quarter of 2021. There are already signs that things might be slowing down. Apple sold 6.16 million Macs during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of almost 10% on the same quarter of 2020 according to a new report.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

