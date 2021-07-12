IDC: Mac shipments grew almost 10% in Q2 2021 but slowdown expected

RIP HUAWEI . But don't worry, Xiaomi and Vivo is continuing Huawei's legacy of provi... Yeah, but they don't bring any real technology. Xiaomi makes very good phones at an excellent price but outsources around 75% of design and manufacture to ODMs so they aren't an innovative company. Their specialty is the best specs for the best price. Vivo has a little more innovation (e.g. The gimbal) but their pricing is not much different from Huawei (at least in China). Huawei had their own chip designs and lead the way in terms of innovation for the Chinese brands so there is a little less innovation and competition with them nearly gone. Hopefully, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo can eventually design competitive chips to bring some competition to Qualcomm, Mediatek and Samsung.