Microsoft is buying cloud cybersecurity company RiskIQ

Companies that offer products and services to fend off cybersecurity threats are more important now than ever before. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden reaffirmed the role of cyber threats and the negative impact that these attacks can have against geopolitical stability. He warned that if the U.S. ends up "in a real shooting war" it could be the result of a cyber breach of great consequence. As investors, the importance of having adequate exposure to cybersecurity companies is one that cannot be ignored. In this article, we'll analyze charts from across the industry and try to determine how active traders will be looking to position themselves over the weeks and months ahead.