Microsoft is buying cloud cybersecurity company RiskIQ

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 18 days ago

Microsoft is , a cybersecurity firm best known for working with organizations like Facebook and the US Postal Service to identify where and how they’re vulnerable to online attacks. The company didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but , Microsoft agreed to pay approximately $500 million. Outside of its software, RiskIQ is known for publishing an annual report called the that looks at just how much malicious activity can happen in 60 seconds or less.

#Us Postal Service#Cybersecurity#Riskiq#Software#The Us Postal Service#Huntress
