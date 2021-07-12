Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Police respond to shooting call near Las Vegas Boulevard, Pecos

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQrvI_0auYlyuQ00

Las Vegas police are investigating an illegal shooting situation in the north part of town Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Clifford Street at about 8:20 a.m., near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police say initially a male was taken into custody with another person believed to still be inside an apartment.

However, the situation was able to be cleared just after 10:30 a .m. with officers making contact with the person involved and saying no arrests were made.

Occupants in the building, who were evacuated earlier, were also allowed to return.

Police did not immediately release what started the shooting call originally.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

