Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Is Meghan McCain Joining 'The Talk' Following Exit From 'The View'?

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain recently announced her exit from The View, and now there is speculation she could be joining The Talk. The National Enquirer published a story on the rumors, quoting a source who claimed that McCain's most recent on-air verbal battle with Whoopi Goldberg was what drove her to quit. "Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other," the anonymous insider told the outlet. "They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard."

popculture.com

Comments / 20

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Sharon Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Enquirer#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Planning ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Fox News And NBC?

Is Megyn Kelly planning to spill some major media organizations’ dirty secrets? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Megyn Kelly Out For ‘Revenge’?. Early last year, the Globe reported “firebrand TV news star” Megyn Kelly was ready to...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Twitter Users Love Joy Behar's Reaction To Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'

The televised rows between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain will soon be no more. McCain announced Thursday on “The View” that she was leaving the daytime talk show after nearly four years as the conservative voice on the panel of women. McCain said she wanted to remain in Washington, D.C., after moving there at the start of the pandemic when she was pregnant with her daughter Liberty. “The View” shoots in New York City.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Reportedly Replaces Sharon Osbourne With 'Wendy Williams' Alum

Speculation has been rampant over who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk since her exit from the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. Well now we know who will likely replace Osbourne, as The Wrap reports this past Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot. O'Connell was once up for potentially replacing Wendy Williams during her health struggles, filling in for the host during her absences. But now the Stand By Me star will join the group on The Talk.
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

ABC and ‘The View’ begged’ Meghan McCain to stay, reports say

A report that ABC and “The View” “begged” its controversial co-host, Meghan McCain, to stay on the show is likely to aggravate her many critics, but it probably won’t surprise them. McCain’s critics have long suspected that the network loved the way the conservative pundit riled up on-air drama and...
CelebritiesPopculture

'The View': Sunny Hostin Slams Meghan McCain's Defense of Nepotism

Sunny Hostin doesn't think much of The View co-host Meghan McCain's opinions on nepotism. During Thursday's Hot Topics, the panel discussed the backlash Ben Stiller received on Twitter for saying working in Hollywood is a "meritocracy" while defending an upcoming short film starring Sean Penn’s son, directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter, and written by Stephen King’s son.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Meghan McCain Reveals the Real Reason Why She's Leaving 'The View'

At the start of Thursday's show, Meghan McCain announced that she was leaving The View once the season wraps at the end of July. Rumors of Meghan's exit have been a constant throughout her four-season run, but now the conservative-leaning co-host is making things official. Her announcement follows years of speculation, dating back to 2019 when The Daily Beast reported that Meghan was feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and like "a caged animal." But even though her quarrels with co-hosts make headlines, Meghan confirms that her decision has nothing to do with the other women on the panel; she's simply ready to move on.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Three Ex-Husbands

When Whoopi Goldberg told The New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't married because, "I don't want somebody in my house," it seemed as if the actor never walked down the aisle. However, Goldberg has said "I do" not once, not twice, but three times, which all ended in divorce. The "Sister Act" star provided some more candid thoughts on marriage to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, admitting she was never enamored with the idea to begin with. "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else."
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Meghan McCain Quitting 'The View', Blindsiding Cohosts Whoopi & Joy Behar

Meghan McCain will be announcing her resignation from ABC's hit talk show The View on today's show but will be doing so without telling her cohosts. According to Daily Mail, the conservative mouthpiece has had enough of the back and forth with the ladies over the past couple of months. She will be letting the fans know she is wrapping up her 4-year run on the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Would Meghan McCain return to Fox News?

The outgoing The View co-host was a co-host on Fox News' Outnumbered until she joined the ABC daytime show. “Meghan McCain is a star and we are always interested in exceptional talent," a Fox News spokesperson tells The Daily Beast. McCain has said she's a fan of Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, whom she says told her: “We hired you for you, and we like originals here at Fox. And nobody should ever change a body to work here.” But a confidant tells The Daily Beast McCain has "really outgrown (Fox News), and they’re just batsh*t crazy over there."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Has Something To Say About That Tucker Carlson Confrontation

Meghan McCain does not shy away from conflict. That's a good thing too, because a love for debate is pretty much the only prerequisite for a spot on "The View." McCain hosted the show for almost four years, but in July, she decided it was time to go. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends," McCain said at the time, per USA Today. As the leading conservative voice on the show, McCain was often at odds with her co-hosts. The tension was one of the factors in her decision to leave. "It's not a fun job for me every day, being the sacrificial Republican," she explained on a previous show.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Who Will Replace Meghan McCain on 'The View'? Here's What "Sources" and Twitter Are Saying

The final episode of The View with Meghan McCain as a full-time cohost is coming up. After nearly four years on the ABC daytime show, the conservative panelist has decided it's time for a new adventure. Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Variety reported that Meghan has moved from New York City to Washington D.C. with her husband, Ben Domenech, and their young daughter, Liberty, and wishes to remain there for the time being.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...

Comments / 20

Community Policy