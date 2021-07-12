Is Meghan McCain Joining 'The Talk' Following Exit From 'The View'?
Meghan McCain recently announced her exit from The View, and now there is speculation she could be joining The Talk. The National Enquirer published a story on the rumors, quoting a source who claimed that McCain's most recent on-air verbal battle with Whoopi Goldberg was what drove her to quit. "Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other," the anonymous insider told the outlet. "They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard."popculture.com
