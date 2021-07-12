Cancel
Celebrities

Drake Bell Sentencing Revealed After Pleading Guilty to Child Endangerment Felony

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 23, Drake Bell pleaded guilty to one count of attempting endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The first count would be considered a fourth-degree felony while the latter count is a first-degree misdemeanor. Weeks after he pleaded guilty to those counts, Bell's sentencing has been revealed. According to E! News, the actor was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court.

Drake Bell
