NIL is here and it's important to ask: 'What if your prediction was terrible?'

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're spending a lot of time here on preseason content. That's lists, predictions, conference polls and predictions and anything else that gives you a tingly feeling about the start of the rapidly approaching college football season. It's important to remember, though, that every prognostication is both preceded and followed by reality. There's the actual version of the entity you're discussing and framing for the season, and then there's what actually happens once the season begins. How you treat what's wrapped around reality is really important and maybe now more than ever before.

247Sports

247Sports

