On Tuesday, decorated gymnast Simone Biles announced that she wouldn't be competing in the individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after withdrawing from the team finals. At first, spectators only knew the decision to step back from the competition — which she hasn't lost since 2013 — was caused by a medical issue. But soon after, Biles clarified that her decision was based on mental health concerns. “We have to protect our body and our mind," Biles said in a press conference later that day. “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head." She added a gentle reminder that she, her teammates, and all those competing are ​​"not just athletes, we’re people at the end of the day."