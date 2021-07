Grabbing a bubble tea might not feel like an essential reason to leave your house, but fear not, the team at Naröcha have got you covered. The CBD-based tea room is now selling DIY bubble tea packages for you to concoct and sip on at home. It's simple: each kit comes with 80g of loose leaf tea, uncooked boba, fructose (to sweeten your drink) and ten straws. Each kit makes up to ten servings of bubble milk tea – all you need to have on hand is your choice of milk to add to it and follow their video tutorial on how to assemble your DIY brew.