Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne interior O-lineman Demon Moore picks IU

By MikeMillerCQ
crimsonquarry.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State, Oregon, Purdue and Penn State all worked to land Fort Wayne offensive lineman Demon Moore. But on Monday afternoon, Indiana was the school that got him. The Hoosiers started their week with a verbal commitment from the coveted interior lineman, who chose IU from a long list of Power 5 offers. Rivals considers the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Snider product a four-star prospect, while 247 Sports rates him as a three-star recruit. In the latter service’s Composite database, Moore is considered the No. 15 interior O-lineman in the nation and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Indiana.

