NBA Salivating Over Potential Damian Lillard Trades

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Blazer's Edge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting off a busy offseason, front offices across the NBA are closely monitoring the situation between the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. If the six-time All-Star becomes available, the market is expected to be plentiful. In a piece from The Athletic, beat writers Derek Bodner, Anthony Slater, and Mike Vorkunov took a look at teams capable of putting together competitive packages for Lillard’s services.

