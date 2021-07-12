NBA Salivating Over Potential Damian Lillard Trades
Starting off a busy offseason, front offices across the NBA are closely monitoring the situation between the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. If the six-time All-Star becomes available, the market is expected to be plentiful. In a piece from The Athletic, beat writers Derek Bodner, Anthony Slater, and Mike Vorkunov took a look at teams capable of putting together competitive packages for Lillard’s services.www.blazersedge.com
Comments / 0