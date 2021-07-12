Cancel
Dallas, TX

Rangers take Aaron Zavala in second round

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers have selected Aaron Zavala out of the University of Oregon. I did not do a pre-draft write-up on Zavala, but I did talk about him in this morning’s list of potential day two selections. Zavala is 6’0”, 195-200 lbs., a lefthanded hitter who “shot up draft boards,” per BA, due to “an above-average hit tool.” MLB Pipeline noted his skill set would “tick off boxes in analytic departments,” and those are the sorts of players the Rangers have tended to zero in on of late.

