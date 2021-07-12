Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A week after complaining about a lack of marketing, Stephen A Smith is bitching about Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, ESPN will air the MLB Home Run Derby, featuring MLB home run leader Shohei Ohtani and seven other players with far fewer dingers than Ohtani. Ohtani’s been one of the most compelling stories in baseball this season, and his performances at the plate and on the mound have attracted eyeballs and attention around the globe. That’s a good thing, right?

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen A.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#German#Espnplus#The Home Run Derby#Non American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBYardbarker

Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Shohei Ohtani, gets blasted by Jeff Passan

Stephen A. Smith issued an apology on Tuesday for the controversial remarks he made about Shohei Ohtani the day before, but the mea culpa does not seem like it was enough for one of his prominent ESPN co-workers. Smith said on Monday’s edition of “First Take” that he views it...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter roasted Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Derby pitcher after he was eliminated

Baseball fans got plenty of Shohei Ohtani home runs in the Derby, but unfortunately he only lasted one round due to the heroics of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Ohtani hit six (6!) 500-foot home runs in his lone round at Coors Field, but unfortunately for him that wasn’t enough to move on. His opponent, Nationals star Juan Soto, managed to defeat him in a swing-off to advance.
MLBDeadspin

Even in defeat, Shohei stole the show

DENVER — Not many can get bounced in the first round of an event many thought they would win easily, yet still live up to the hype. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way mega-star didn’t disappoint on Monday night at Coors Field. MLB’s Home Run Derby, a sure hit with fans both at the ballpark and on TV, was frenzied, fun, and made the stadium rock from unbridled buzz.
MLBPosted by
Axios

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey draws six-figure bid

Bids for the jersey Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani wore during the All-Star Game this week have significantly outpaced those of other players in an online auction to benefit MLB Charities. Driving the news: The top offer for Ohtani's signed jersey was $111,120 on Saturday afternoon. The next closest player's...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBFOX Sports

Mission complete: Ben Verlander's journey to meet Shohei Ohtani

Once a year, the best baseball players in the world convene in one place for the MLB All-Star Game. They participate in multiple events throughout the week, and the city totally immerses itself in the All-Star festivities. This year marked my first time attending as a member of the media.
MLBMercury News

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — An eager crowd of 14,000 flocked to the Oakland Coliseum on a frigid Monday night to watch two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitch and bat second against the Oakland A’s. The show turned into a tense pitcher’s duel between Ohtani and A’s starter Cole Irvin with a glimmer of hope for a struggling Ramón Laureano.
BaseballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

After Shohei Ohtani's exit, A's get past Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Shohei Ohtani’s Parents Raised a Humble Superstar

Baseball fans have been blessed in 2021 with the emergence of Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani as one of the sport’s most exciting figures. The Japanese superstar draws comparisons to the great Babe Ruth for his uncanny ability to pitch and hit at an extremely high level. The...
MLBAspen Daily News

MLB needs a savior: Is it Shohei Ohtani?

I used to love Major League Baseball. But today the elite level of our national pastime is more profoundly broken than it’s been in a century. Pitchers glue their fingers to the ball with foreign substances to increase its spin rate so much that the ball moves in ways that seem to defy physical laws. And when the MLB finally steps in to stop the cheating, pitchers howl their disapproval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy