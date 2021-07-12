Cancel
TennoCon 2021 starts Saturday with rewards and Warframe expansion reveal: The New War

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarframe fans, as TennoCon 2021 kicks off fully online five days from today. The yearly event will have plenty worth watching, with game creator Digital Extremes announcing today a little something to whet your appetite. TennoCon 2021 will host the gameplay reveal of the next expansion coming to Warframe, titled The New War. The video will be shown on Twitch, where you’ll be able to claim some rewards just for showing up.

#Art Museum#Tennocon 2021#Digital Extremes#Warframe Twitch#Q A#Tennolive#Tennocon 2018#Tennocons#De
