Chicago, IL

Esmé, Chicago’s Artist-Inspired Tasting-Menu Restaurant, Gets a Mid-August Opening Date

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait for Esmé is almost over: Opening day is August 17 and reservations for the hotly anticipated restaurant from Next alum Jenner Tomaska go live Monday afternoon. Tomaska and wife Katrina Bravo want to give Lincoln Park a different type of fine dining restaurant, allying with local artists — including notable photographer Paul Octavious — in creating special collaborative meals.

chicago.eater.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Next#Lincoln Park#The Roots Fund#Bipoc#Ricochet Gr Ner Veltliner#Alinea Group#Michelin
