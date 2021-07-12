Esmé, Chicago’s Artist-Inspired Tasting-Menu Restaurant, Gets a Mid-August Opening Date
The wait for Esmé is almost over: Opening day is August 17 and reservations for the hotly anticipated restaurant from Next alum Jenner Tomaska go live Monday afternoon. Tomaska and wife Katrina Bravo want to give Lincoln Park a different type of fine dining restaurant, allying with local artists — including notable photographer Paul Octavious — in creating special collaborative meals.chicago.eater.com
