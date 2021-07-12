Knox County Homeless Coalition announces 3rd Annual One Night Without A Home event

This week, Knox County Homeless Coalition announced the return of their annual One Night Without A Home awareness building and fundraising event. “COVID brought on so many added challenges to an already struggling part of our community, and as a result, the number of people KCHC has helped over the last year has risen significantly,” said Becca Gildred, Director of Development at KCHC. “This is a great opportunity to help us draw attention to the fact that too many people are experiencing homelessness here with too little access to affordable housing.”