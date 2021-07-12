Southport Column: Library, church and school news
Rather like spring comes to Maine, slowly, almost one leaf at a time, so Covid restrictions are being rolled back. Most businesses no longer require masks on vaccinated customers, All Saints by-the-Sea summer chapel no longer requires masks or pre-registration and does allow singing at the 10:30 service. Various activities are returning to the Southport Memorial Library, the Southport United Methodist Church, and the Southport Yacht Club.www.boothbayregister.com
Comments / 0