Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UN report: Pandemic year marked by spike in world hunger

By Pippa Haughton Telephone:
World Health Organization
 18 days ago

There was a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020, the United Nations said today – much of it likely related to the fallout of COVID-19. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, a multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honour its pledge to end hunger by 2030.

www.who.int

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#World Hunger#Food Security#Fao#Ifad#Wfp#Un Food Systems Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Exacerbating World Hunger, Report Shows

From melting ice caps and rising sea levels to record temperatures and extreme drought, climate change manifests in myriad ways and in myriad places. But it doesn’t just show up in the environment and in the weather. It also shows up at the dinner table, according to global charity Oxfam International, which this month published an ominous report on the state of world hunger, which it says is growing in part thanks to the climate crisis.
Public HealthMetro International

Pandemic disruptions push millions of Nigerians into hunger

LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) – Shehu Ismaila Gbadebo has worked as a barber for two decades. The money he made at his rented stall in a bustling suburb of Nigeria’s megacity, Lagos, used to be plenty for him to pay bills and set aside some savings. Now, he relies on donated food and sometimes skips meals to feed his family.
Public Healththeapopkavoice.com

The Pandemic, the Recession, and Hunger: What We’ve Learned

During the pandemic, many of the families seeking help were facing hunger for the first time. “Just because I have a car doesn’t mean I have enough money to buy food.” This quote, featured in a 2020 New York Times headline, offers a glimpse at the true face of hunger in America – and it’s not what you might expect.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Has the billion dollar crusade to eradicate polio come to an end?

The polio juggernaut, which has skidded past eradication deadline after deadline, seems to have finally run out of fuel, suggests an investigation published by The BMJ today. Journalist Robert Fortner reveals that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already fired 500 staff on the polio programme—"perhaps ending a decades long, multibillion dollar crusade engineered by some of the most powerful actors in global health."
Worlddallassun.com

Columnist calls for depoliticizing COVID-19 origin-tracing

DAR ES SALAAM, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A Tanzanian columnist has called for depoliticizing COVID-19, saying politics should not in any way influence scientific inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus. As the world struggles to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the blame game linking the virus to China has...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGN TV

UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

ROME (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. That...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Only 0.9 percent of population in low-income countries vaccinated

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Only 0.9 percent of the population in low-income countries has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report on global COVID-19 vaccines. Released by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), the report noted that among the countries where more than...
Food & DrinksPosted by
NBC Chicago

UN Warns Hunger Is Expected to Rise in 23 Global Hotspots

Hunger is expected to rise in 23 global hotspots in the next three months with the highest alerts for “catastrophic" situations in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, southern Madagascar, Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria, two U.N. agencies warned Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program said in...
HealthWorld Health Organization

New consortium working to boost vaccine production in South Africa

The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), Afrigen Biologics (PTY) Limited, the Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa (Biovac), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have signed a letter of intent to address the global imbalance of manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 vaccines.
CharitiesUN News Centre

Yemen: New World Bank funds offer lifeline to most vulnerable

Three UN agencies on Thursday welcomed $127 million in new funding from the World Bank to provide lifesaving support to some of the country’s most hard hit rural families, struggling under the impact of multiple crises. In a country reeling from over six years of incessant conflict, economic disruptions compounded...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy