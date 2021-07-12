Letter: Vote Tom King for Rye Select Board. More than business as usual

Rye’s town election is this Tuesday, July 13, and I’m running for Select Board. I have enjoyed the opportunity to meet many of you while campaigning throughout Rye over the past many weeks. While listening to your thoughts and ideas for our town‘s future, I hear one common theme. We all wish to protect the things that make Rye a special place, namely, our open space, beautiful seacoast, and sense of community. As we welcome new residents, we must ensure that growth is linked to infrastructure improvements, especially regarding our water supply. We must also tap into the abundant human talent here in Rye as we tackle the major challenges that lie ahead –especially the effects of climate change on our coastline and on related critical infrastructure.