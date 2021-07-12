Company Of Heroes, Warhammer Dev Teases New WW2 Project

The latest dev update for CrossfireX showcases the improved graphical quality of the game's existing maps, while also introducing three new ones. "As great as the maps looked in the beta, we wanted to increase the immersion of our players," the devs say. "To do this, we have improved the graphical quality of our existing maps." You can check out the difference by clicking through the images above. Three new maps were also introduced, that "allow for new combat opportunities that have yet to be seen in the Crossfire franchise" — Babylon, Invasion and Babylon Lab. Babylon is for the 30-player mode in which you and one other team fight for control of five different points. Invasion is for Spectre Mode, where "many areas call for close quarter combat between the two teams but there are also map mechanics in place to help defend against the invisible Spectres." Lastly, Babylon Lab is for the new 16-player Infection Mode, where you fight to survive for as long as possible against infected players. All three map previews are embedded below.