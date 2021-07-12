Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KS

CORONAVIRUS: Nine new cases, five recoveries reported in Lyon County Monday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModest increases continued in both overall and active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County Monday. Public Health reported nine new cases developed over the weekend bringing the overall total to 4,320 since late last March. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Lyon County currently has 20 variant cases, 18 of the alpha or UK variant and two of the delta variant. That is an increase of two variant cases since Friday.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lyon County, KS
Government
Lyon County, KS
Coronavirus
Lyon County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
County
Lyon County, KS
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdhe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Montgomery County, OHWDTN

Public Health recommends masking indoors for Montgomery County residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a facial covering while indoors. Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for PHDMC, said that Public Health supports new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These...
Kansas StateKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces additional COVID-19 funding availability for school districts Friday

School districts across the state are now eligible for additional COVID-19 funding following a recent announcement by the office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday. In a news release from the Governor’s Office Friday afternoon it was announced that school districts can now apply for grant funding through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The state received $87 million in ELC funds that can be used for funding equipment, testing and medical staff to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas schools.
WLOX

COVID-19 vaccination rate increases as cases surge again in Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The demand for vaccines is slowly increasing in South Mississippi as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. More than 40,000 people got protection from the coronavirus last week, up from 20,000 two weeks ago. From June 1 to July 17, the number of vaccines each week...
Montgomery County, OHWDTN

Some Miami Valley counties report “substantial” COVID spread, CDC encourages mask wearing

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the CDC website, Montgomery County is an area of “substantial” spread, which is one tier below “high” spread of COVID. The CDC’s latest guidance encourages people who live in counties with “substantial” and “high” spread of COVID to continue to wear masks indoors and in large groups, regardless of vaccination status.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 11,682 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

74% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 11,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 23, 2021. More than 74% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Frustrated by the latest COVID-19 trends and policy discussions? So is Lyon County Public Health

If you’re frustrated by the possible return of full-blown mask policies and social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so are administrators at Lyon County Public Health — including Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. Millbern’s comments came shortly before a Flint Hills Community Health Center staffer was allegedly verbally accosted...
Rock County, WIBeloit Daily News

Rock County updates guidance, recommends masks indoors for everyone as virus cases rise

JANESVILLE — The Rock County Health Department is recommending everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor settings to prevent the spreat of COVID-19. In a press release, Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood stated that the recommendation is based on scientific data and local circumstances, as well as being in line with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Harvey County, KSclassiccountry1070.com

Harvey County recommending masks indoors

The Harvey County Health Department is recommending that masks be worn in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination or recovery status. Health leaders are suggesting this be applied to schools as well, but nothing is mandatory at the moment. “This a recommendation, not a requirement, but we need to emphasize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy