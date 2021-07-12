CORONAVIRUS: Nine new cases, five recoveries reported in Lyon County Monday
Modest increases continued in both overall and active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County Monday. Public Health reported nine new cases developed over the weekend bringing the overall total to 4,320 since late last March. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Lyon County currently has 20 variant cases, 18 of the alpha or UK variant and two of the delta variant. That is an increase of two variant cases since Friday.kvoe.com
