CORONAVIRUS: Nine new cases, five recoveries reported in Lyon County Monday

School districts across the state are now eligible for additional COVID-19 funding following a recent announcement by the office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday. In a news release from the Governor’s Office Friday afternoon it was announced that school districts can now apply for grant funding through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The state received $87 million in ELC funds that can be used for funding equipment, testing and medical staff to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas schools.