Alive, RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s latest track is nothing but pure fire. But you already know that. However, it’s never too late to enjoy some brand-new remixes. Today, RFD released an EP that contains two remixes from two of the best DJs there’s out there in the scene. The ‘Alive’ remixes belong to none other than Solomun, and ANYMA. The DJs managed to imprint their very own energy into this record, making it one of the best remix EP I’ve heard in a while.