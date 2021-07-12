Gordon's Update July 12

No real change, yet! The high pressure ridge continues to give us fair, dry and mild conditions across the area. The westerly flow pulls in the marine clouds at night but burn back each afternoon. Today will be no exception, look for the layer to start braking up in the next few hours then becoming mostly sunny by around noon today with winds becoming northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 20, today high again near 67. The clouds will return tonight and with light winds, patchy fog is possible, the low near 53.