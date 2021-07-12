Wizards Draft Workouts: Tennessee’s Yves Pons Among Six Prospects in Washington
The Wizards continue to hold workouts with prospects ahead of the NBA Draft and Tennessee’s Yves Pons was among the players in Washington on Monday morning. Pons told FortyEightMinutes and other media that Washington’s workout differed in some ways from other teams. “Yeah, the two-minute run at the end was different,” Pons said when asked about anything that the Wizards did that was unique. He added that Boston was the only other team to have prospects run after going through drills (Boston’s was three minutes).fortyeightminutes.com
