Wizards Draft Workouts: Tennessee’s Yves Pons Among Six Prospects in Washington

The Washington Wizards had a moderately successful 2020-2021 season. After getting off to a slow 17-32 start, they ended the season on a 17-6 run to snag the eighth and last playoff spot in the eastern conference playoffs. While seeing everything come together towards the end of the season was fun for the fans, and making the playoffs is nothing to complain about, this team had relatively high expectations going into the season after signing Bradley Beal to a max contract and trading for former MVP Russell Westbrook. The organization agreed that expectations were not met as they were willing to let the head coach who piloted their comeback effort, Scott Brooks, leave the team this offseason after being unable to agree to terms for an extension. Now, with a new forward-thinking head coach at the helm in Wes Unseld Jr., the Wizards once again enter a season with expectations to be a good competitive team. But after ranking 17th in offensive rating, 19th in defensive rating and dead last in points allowed per game, there are a lot of areas of the roster that could be easily improved. So, without further ado, here are three moves Washington could make to have an ideal offseason.