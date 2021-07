The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Loki. But since time is a loop, you already knew that, right?. Episode 6 of Loki reveals that the “Sacred Timeline” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is actually a carefully maintained falsehood, designed to protect the one man who created the TVA: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains. When the title character(s) arrive at He Who Remains’ citadel, they see that that the timestream appears around it like Saturn’s rings. It loops around the citadel in a perfect circle, not like a straight line that goes on into infinity.