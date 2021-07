Community members gathered along the Pack Creek drainage yesterday evening to witness a flash flood driven by rains in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The soft trickle of Pack Creek became rushing, muddy waters full of debris, which some say smelled like burned earth. The Pack Creek Fire burned 9,000 acres in the mountains this June, and experts familiar with burn scars said there could be potential for increased flooding in the area. Plus, Lake Powell reaches its lowest point yet, the Navajo Nation struggles with drought conditions, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland discusses federal conservation legislation in Colorado.