N.J. distributing $30M more in federal COVID aid to colleges and universities

New Jersey is doling out $30 million more in federal aid to help its colleges and universities recover from the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the future. The majority of the funding, $28.5 million, will go to nearly three dozen schools that applied to the state’s competitive grant program, “Opportunity Meets Innovation Challenge,” in which the money will be used to to institute “college-wide reforms” to protect against future challenges, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday during his latest COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.