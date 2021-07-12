What's the Safest Way to Travel Right Now?

Data continues to be gathered about COVID-19 and recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made some changes to its recommendations regarding the wearing of masks. “Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant,” the CDC noted. “However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others. To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others: CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.