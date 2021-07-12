Cancel
Travel

What's the Safest Way to Travel Right Now?

By Donavyn Coffe y
SELF
SELF
 18 days ago
More people are starting to travel again as we enter this next phase of the pandemic, but questions loom about how safe it is to embark on an adventure right now. At press time, just 48% of the eligible U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is enabling new variants of COVID-19, like the delta variant, to spread through pockets of the country. Life might be slowly going back to normal for some of us, but we aren’t technically post-pandemic yet. So, SELF talked to infectious disease and epidemiology experts to figure out the safest way to choose, arrive at, and enjoy a summer destination.

