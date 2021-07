ASHLAND – The Ashland Extended Day Program announced Tayler Van Buskirk, as its new director this weekend. “Van Buskirk has a long history with Extended Day Programs, describing herself during her interviews as “A Lifer” since she grew up in the Milford Extended Day Program and then went on to work in the program in high school and college. Eventually, Tayler was promoted to Assistant Supervisor for the Extended Day Program as well as the Summer Camp Extended Day Supervisor,” announced the program.