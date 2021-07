FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police are still on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who killed an elderly man out of Livermore on June 30th, leaving his family heartbroken. The victim’s only child, 24-year-old Howard Sham, said he is dealing with a huge loss and a tremendous financial burden. He is pleading for the hit-and run driver to come forward. Allen Sham was a 69-year-old father and husband, who died one week after he was hit by a car on Peralta Avenue near Dusterberry Way before 10:30 pm. Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect’s dark-colored sedan, seen in a surveillance...