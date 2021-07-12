Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Foster parents should get discounts to theme parks around the country

By Brian Miller
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking the family to the theme parks can get really expensive and when parents who foster children take them, it adds to the cost. There should be discounts. Disney World will offer discounted tickets to Canadian visitors throughout the year. They will offer discounts to Florida residents, California residents, and most of the theme parks in each state do the same. They should offer discounts for foster children.

tripsided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Children#Discounts#Foster Homes#Disney World#Canadian#Dss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
Lifestyleapppicker.com

Orlando Theme Park Plans

Disney World Wait Times, Dining and Maps Free by UndercoverTourist.com is designed to help you and your family get the most out of your visit before you even leave your home. The 180-Day Advance Planner features all kinds of useful information, including the park operating hours, full schedules for parades and events, and recommended parks for the coming 180-day period.
SocietyLynchburg News and Advance

Barriers exist for LGBTQ people as both foster parents and foster children

Patrice Ismael-Gantt knew she always wanted to foster kids. When she was a special education teacher and intensive in-home therapist, she spent a lot of time with children in dire home situations. “You see so many cases where you’re in these situations where you can’t help because you’re not their...
Travelpommietravels.com

Top 10 Most-Visit Theme Parks in the US

There are several people who love to travel and visit theme parks. Even people from abroad often visit travel across the boundaries just to visit the most popular theme parks in The United States. However, those who love to travel are highly advised to properly check the local government rules, restrictions, and precautious measures regarding COVID-19 and are also strongly encouraged to take care of their health level and personal comfort before departure.
Lifestylemycentralfloridafamily.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park Details

Peppa Pig Theme Park Details – Six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park. These all-new attractions will create an unforgettable day of adventure at the new standalone theme park, opening in 2022, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Travelallears.net

The CHEAPEST Day at Walt Disney World

Okay, let’s be honest here: a Walt Disney World vacation is expensive!. We definitely understand that, but we love the parks, and we want to keep going back over and over again — and we know many of you feel the same way! How do you ‘go home’ when you’re on a budget?
Florida StateFirst Coast News

So cute! Baby hippo, gorilla born at Florida Disney

FLORIDA, USA — (The video above is from a previous report) Oh, baby baby, it's a wild world. Especially if that world is Disney. Two new babies were born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida this week, just a day apart. Disney's Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page posted photos...
AnimalsInside the Magic

Gorilla Throws Poop at Guest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a theme park zoo hybrid that is both unique and interactive. You can see the animals in the popular Safari attraction, or take one of the walking trails. These animals are real and can be unpredictable, and the encounters with them often make for unforgettable experiences.
AnimalsNew York Post

Meet Phantom, the massive, 7-foot-tall horse going viral on TikTok

This shiny-haired stallion has a colt following. Phantom, a 7-year-old Shire breed who lives at a Maryland rescue center, is getting a lot of attention after a TikTok video showcasing his towering, nearly 7-foot height brought in more than 11 million views. Although Shires are generally a tall breed, Phantom’s...
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

This Horse Is Eight Feet Tall and Going Viral on TikTok

While social media apps like TikTok are home to a lot of, well, interesting things, one of the most wholesome corners of these sites holds unusually-sized animals. A horse that measures eight feet tall recently went viral on TikTok as users marveled over the steed's size, earning almost 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in a matter of weeks. This gentle giant is now a staple on the rescue's TikTok page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy