Foster parents should get discounts to theme parks around the country
Taking the family to the theme parks can get really expensive and when parents who foster children take them, it adds to the cost. There should be discounts. Disney World will offer discounted tickets to Canadian visitors throughout the year. They will offer discounts to Florida residents, California residents, and most of the theme parks in each state do the same. They should offer discounts for foster children.tripsided.com
