Florida's game time against South Florida moved back

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the start of the weekend despite the fact that we saw downpours and strong thunderstorms across South Florida from time to time. There was some dry time during the afternoon so at least the day wasn’t a complete washout. This morning started off less active as far as thunderstorm activity than what we saw on Saturday morning but there were still a few showers across the Upper Keys they had already developed. The rest of South Florida looked rather quiet during the early morning hours but the Flood Watch for portions of South Florida remains in place due to the rain & storms expected through the start of the week.