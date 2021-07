Earlier in the year, coach Scott Forrest was excited to find out what identity would reveal itself for this group. Because there is the giddiness of the unknown about them, despite so many recognisable figures. Perhaps they want to be the rebels – showing the powers that be in the UK that they are worth their weight in precious medals, after such a rough year and national programmes being threatened with extinction. But with Abbie Brown, Meg Jones and Abi Burton as their leading lights, they should be capable of shining. Jasmine Joyce also has some wheels. Not having enough reps together if they go deep is the danger.