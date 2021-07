Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “sweat blood” to win back voters to his party in the years ahead, but admitted it would be a “slow, long, hard road”.Sir Keir said there was still a “trust issue” for his party after facing questions from a group of sceptical former Labour voters in Blackpool.“This was always going to be a tough gig,” he told the BBC. “I never thought that this would be turned around in a year or 18 months. This is a slow, long, hard road. But every vote has to be earned.”With Labour floundering behind the...