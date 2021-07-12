Cleveland gets new Lime e-bikes, smart scooters for rideshare

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Cleveland's streets are already home to rideshare scooters available from companies like Lime and Bird, but city residents will soon have access to additional vehicles when scooters with smart technology and e-bikes come to town.

Per FOX8, the "smart" LINK scooters are produced by a brand called Superpedestrian, which plans on bringing 400 of the silver and yellow rideable electric vehicles to Cleveland on Thursday.

In a LINK press release posted to Patch, Superpedestrian claims its model is the "smartest, safest and most stable" electronic scooter in the industry, touting its ability to perform autonomous safety checks before each ride.

But some Clevelanders are unhappy about the amount of discarded bikes and scooters already littering the city. In a letter to Ocala-News, city resident Paul Lopez wrote "DON'T DO IT," in reference to the technology.

"Here in Cleveland, Ohio, you’ll find these things abandoned everywhere," he continued. "EVERYWHERE! Blocking sidewalks, drives, alleyways. They can be found along freeways, in empty fields and yes, your front lawn. Although there are laws on how to use them, you’ll brake hard trying not to hit someone being stupid with one."

The electronic bikes, meanwhile, have already launched courtesy of Lime. The San Francisco-based company wheeled its initial flight of 50 bikes into the city for Cleveland, according to a separate FOX8 story. That outlet reported that citizens should expect Bird and Spin, another company with scooters in Cleveland, to launch their own cycling options at some point soon.

The city placed a temporary ban on both electricity-powered modes of transportation during the pandemic but issued a permit allowing them to return on June 20. Cleveland's current rideshare rules allow scooters and bikes to be used daily between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Each vehicle generally costs $1 to board and then charges between $.15 and .31 for each minute until the ride ends.

If scooters or bikes are parked in the wrong spots, the city's regulations encourage residents to contact the company responsible using a phone number found on a sticker bearing the logo. If the vehicle remains after two hours or is causing an immediate safety concern, the city tells residents to dial 311 — the number for the city — or 911 and report its location.

Electronic rideshare vehicles should not be parked if they're blocking the following features:

the pedestrian walkway (leave at least 6' of space)

bus stops and shelters

doorways and emergency exits

fire hydrants and standpipes

driveways and sidewalk ramps