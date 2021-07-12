Cancel
Wayne County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN CHOCTAW...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...WEST CENTRAL CLARKE AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1244 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Buckatunna, or 13 miles northwest of Chatom, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millry, Buckatunna, State Line, Silas and Coffeeville.

