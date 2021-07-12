Cancel
Bella Hadid’s Necklace At Cannes Will Take Your Breath Away

By Laila Abuelhawa
starradiovegas.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid may have debuted her most daring red carpet look to date at this year’s Cannes Film Festival at the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors). The supermodel delivered major drama wearing an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall ’21 collection, Yahoo! Life reports. Made from wool, the form-fitting dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with on-trend puff sleeves.

Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.
ApparelETOnline.com

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

UGGs have made a name for themselves with the iconic shearling boot, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Plus, we found the Fluff Yeah slides on sale during the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (The sale is now open to all shoppers now through August 8.)
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Hadid Bids Farewell To Cannes With A Carrie Bradshaw Tribute

Long before the rest of the fashion world embraced the return of the Y2K aesthetic, Bella Hadid had appointed herself the face of Noughties nostalgia, modelling everything from sparkly butterfly clips to flared Miss Sixty jeans over the course of lockdown. No surprise, then, that her Riviera wardrobe during her recent Cannes trip featured plenty of holiday-appropriate nods to millennium style. See the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier sarong she transformed into a shirt for a Mediterranean cruise, worn with Susamusa flares, rhinestone-studded Chanel sunnies, and wedge-heeled Coperni flip-flops.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Bella Hadid Says She Could Eat This Meal Every Day

Model Bella Hadid is a total foodie. According to Harper's Bazaar, she loves starting her days at 8 a.m. with a protein-fueled breakfast. "I'll either make eggs and sausage, and eat breakfast at home, or go to the bagel store below my apartment," she said. "My go-to is an egg sandwich on a plain bagel." Hadid also revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she has low blood sugar. Eating high-protein meals, like salmon and chicken with veggies, for lunch, as well as snacking regularly throughout the day is what keeps her energized during long photo shoots. Not to mention, those green juices and ginger shots she keeps tucked in a cooler on set. But, like the rest of us, she loves delicious pasta dishes, too. "I like having a good protein meal because I get really tired if I eat too much, so I try to fill myself up with things that will make me feel good," she said.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Bella Hadid sets coolest aunt goals

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Seems like supermodel Bella Hadid is keeping up with her sister Gigi Hadid's wish of making sure that her 10-month-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing. Gigi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her 'past month dump' photo gallery,...
Musicwwctfm.com

Roxy’s Retro 7/29/21 Berlin “Take My Breath Away”

THE MOVIE TOP GUN RULED MINE AND MY GIRLFRIEND’S WORLDS BACK IN 1986…MAVERICK AND ICE MAN…AND DON’T FORGET GOOSE! I WAS ALWAYS TEAM ICE MAN…VAL KILMER WAS JUST WEIRD ENOUGH, BUT TOM CRUISE MAY HAVE CAUGHT UP WITH HIS WEIRD! I’M NOT A POWER BALLAD KINDA GAL, USUALLY, BUT THE NEW WAVE POWER BALLAD FROM BERLIN, WRITTEN SPECIFIALLY FOR TOP GUN TAKES ME BACK AND TAKES MY BREATH AWAY…THE SONG THAT MADE THE TOP GUN LOVE SCENE EVEN MORE STEAMY AND MADE MY 15 YEAR OLD SELF BLUSH…WHEW…I WONDER IF THE FORTHCOMING TOM CRUISE PROJECT AND LONG DELAYED TOP GUN SEQUEL, MAVERICK, WILL BE AS POWERFUL TO ME??? AND, WILL IT INCLUDE A POWER BALLAD?? TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME WITH BERLIN’S 1986 HIT POWER BALLAD “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY”! ~ROXY.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Olivia Culpo’s Neon Sweater, Biker Shorts & Furry Slides Are All We’ll Be Wearing This Fall

It’s still the heat of summer but Olivia Culpo may have just discovered the next big outfit for fall. The model herself has had a season filled with travel, teasing her latest adventure on Instagram this afternoon. For her busy day, Culpo stayed comfortable in a kelly green knit sweater matched to a color-coordinated Bottega Veneta purse and contrasting black biker shorts.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed

Katie Holmes is the latest star to make a case for wearing pajamas outside of your home - and pairing it with a snazzy pair of shoes while you’re at it. The Brahms star continued to cement her street style star status with her usual off-duty flair as she stepped out in New York City wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set. And we want it in our closets asap (it looks so comfortable!).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s Mom Jeans? They’re Bedazzled, Of Course

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to walking the runway—but sometimes she turns New York into her catwalk as well, stroller in tow. On more than one occasion, the model has been spotted in cool outfits while pushing around her 10-month-old daughter, Khai. She even wore a shearling Louis Vuitton bucket hat this past winter. The latest spotting, however, sees Hadid serving up a take on mom jeans—only hers are bejeweled.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bella Thorne is Pregnant? – A look at who is The Model’s Boyfriend from Cannes!

Social media has been buzzing with rumors that Bella Thorne is pregnant resulting from her Cannes look alongside her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo. Bella and Benjamin have been vocal about their relationship. However, the pair not too long ago gave rise to rumors that they could be anticipating. However, the pair haven’t confirmed these rumors but. Despite this, social media customers have been reacting to Bella’s current image, which first sparked the being pregnant rumors.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Every Breath You Take Review

As the title might imply Every Breath You Take is a psychological thriller about a stalker. It’s clearly been made in the same aesthetic vein as The Woman in the Window or Gone Girl, all elegant glass houses in affluent, but isolated regions of North America. Doing its job with suitable aplomb but never really pushing the boat out in terms of story and character.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

5 Random Trends I'm Borrowing From Celebs

Celebs have access to the coolest and newest pieces in fashion, which means they really help set the trends. One of my favorite ways to observe celebrity style? While I love all the glamour of a stunning red carpet, I tend to take more inspiration from everyday street style looks because they influence how I actually want to get dressed. Right now, the celebrity outfits are *good*, and I have to share some of the random trends they're putting on the map that I want to borrow immediately.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

This Is How Gigi Hadid Does Denim-On-Denim For Summer

Denim can be worn year round. You have your favorite pair of loose-fitting jeans for winter, your ‘90s denim miniskirt for summer, and a trusty jean jacket for fall. For the warmer seasons, most people naturally gravitate towards wearing one item in this category — as too much of this fabric can make you hot — but not Gigi Hadid. Hadid wore a denim-on-denim outfit in the middle of summer, proving there is a way to make this look work in scorching temperatures. Her ensemble consisted of an oversized shirt from the H&M x Brock Collection collab paired with shorts — therein lies the trick as the bottoms offered ventilation. She styled the carefree look with black high-top sneakers and white crew-length socks.

