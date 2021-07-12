How to survive your family Summer vacation

First of all, thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus! This past week was a very emotional ride for many of us and while our ride was only about a week, it was obvious this morning, after Pastor Todd spoke, that he and his family have been in this battle for much longer than seven very long days! Just like last Sunday, my heart absoluelty broke for Todd this morning when I heard him say that he needed rest and time for his soul to heal, as well as the church. As I was driving home and conitinuing to cover Beach Church and Pastor Todd in prayer, the Holy Spirit told me that their whole family needs to be restored and that they all needed rest. We are just a few weeks from getting back to school and now would be a perfect time for them to get away for some rest and relaxation! No amount is too little and thank you for your donation!