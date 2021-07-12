Cancel
Protests

Police Patrol Havana In Large Numbers After Demonstrations

By Roxanne Garcia
kurv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police are patrolling the capital of Havana following protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba’s president says the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban-Americans in the United States. Many young people took part in the Sunday protests in Havana, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks. That demonstration and others in communities around the tightly controlled country were one of the biggest shows of antigovernment sentiment in decades, and authorities appeared determined to put a stop to it.

